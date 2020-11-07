National division 1 champions, Adorable Angels produced a good show of handball, putting a stop to the progression of defending champion Safety Babes on matchday 7 of the Handball Premier League 2020.
In a dramatic match at the outdoor handball court of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja (Package B), the league debutants played an unbelievable 31 -31 draw with Safety Babes.
More results from matchday 7 include; Defender Babes bating Desert Queens 32-19 while Kada Queens recorded a stunning 27-18 victory over former Champion Plateau Peacocks.
Joint table leader, Edo Dynamos kept their momentum going with a 30-27 victory over Benue Queens while Seasiders Babes slipped to 6th on the log after losing 31-21 to Imo Grasshoppers.
In the men’s category, Rima Strikers, inspired by the presence of the Sokoto State Commissioner of Sports, Comrade Bashiru Usman Gorau, ensured the continued winless streak of Niger United continued with a 24-21 victory while a determined Confluence Stars beat De Defenders 21-18
Lagos Seasiders defeated Delta Force 30-25 while second-placed Safety Shooters gunned down COAS Shooters with a 34-22 victory.
Defending Champions, Kano Pillars are still going strong and they showed their superiority by thrashing Kada Stars 36-22 while Borno Spiders kept their league hopes alive defeating Plateau Vipers 23-22.
Match Day 7 Results
Women’s Category
Safety Babes 31 Adorable Angels 31
Desert Queens 19 Defender Babes 32
Plateau Peacocks 18 Kada Queens 27
Benue Queens 27 Edo Dynamos 30
Seasider Babes 21 Imo Grasshoppers 31
Men’s Category
Rima Strikers 24 Niger United 21
Lagos Seasiders 35 Delta Force 25
Confluence Stars 21 De Defenders 18
Safety Shooters 34 COAS Shooters 22
Kano Pillars 36 Kada Stars 22
Plateau Vipers 22 Borno Spiders 23
