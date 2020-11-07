A file photo of the logo of the Handball Federation of Nigeria.

National division 1 champions, Adorable Angels produced a good show of handball, putting a stop to the progression of defending champion Safety Babes on matchday 7 of the Handball Premier League 2020.

In a dramatic match at the outdoor handball court of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja (Package B), the league debutants played an unbelievable 31 -31 draw with Safety Babes.

More results from matchday 7 include; Defender Babes bating Desert Queens 32-19 while Kada Queens recorded a stunning 27-18 victory over former Champion Plateau Peacocks.

Joint table leader, Edo Dynamos kept their momentum going with a 30-27 victory over Benue Queens while Seasiders Babes slipped to 6th on the log after losing 31-21 to Imo Grasshoppers.

In the men’s category, Rima Strikers, inspired by the presence of the Sokoto State Commissioner of Sports, Comrade Bashiru Usman Gorau, ensured the continued winless streak of Niger United continued with a 24-21 victory while a determined Confluence Stars beat De Defenders 21-18

Lagos Seasiders defeated Delta Force 30-25 while second-placed Safety Shooters gunned down COAS Shooters with a 34-22 victory.

Defending Champions, Kano Pillars are still going strong and they showed their superiority by thrashing Kada Stars 36-22 while Borno Spiders kept their league hopes alive defeating Plateau Vipers 23-22.

Match Day 7 Results

Women’s Category

Safety Babes 31 Adorable Angels 31

Desert Queens 19 Defender Babes 32

Plateau Peacocks 18 Kada Queens 27

Benue Queens 27 Edo Dynamos 30

Seasider Babes 21 Imo Grasshoppers 31

Men’s Category

Rima Strikers 24 Niger United 21

Lagos Seasiders 35 Delta Force 25

Confluence Stars 21 De Defenders 18

Safety Shooters 34 COAS Shooters 22

Kano Pillars 36 Kada Stars 22

Plateau Vipers 22 Borno Spiders 23