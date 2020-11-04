Handball players in Action on Match day 5 at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja

Federal Road Safety Corps team, Safety Shooters have continued their fine winning form at the ongoing handball premier league in Abuja with a 24-22 victory over struggling Niger United on matchday 5.

The win ensures Safety Shooters stay unbeaten but inflicted more pains on the 2018 champions, Niger United who are yet to record a win at this year’s campaign.

Coach of the Minna-based team, Yekini Adebayo admits his team lost a chance to redeem themselves and that puts them in a difficult position as they sit comfortably at the bottom of the table.

In other matches, Kada Stars made it a back-to-back defeat for Borno Spiders thrashing the team from Maiduguri 30-27.

Rima Strikers defeated Confluence Stars 32-27 while Delta Force suffered the shooting COAS Shooters losing 34-25 to the Army Boys.

In the women’s category, Imo Grasshoppers recovered from the disappointment of matchday 4 to thrash Benue Queens 28-16, former champions Plateau Peacocks used experienced tactics to defeat Defender Babes 18-15 while defending champions, Safety Babes beat Kada Queens 25-20.

Match Day 5 Results

Women’s Category

Benue Queens 16 Imo Grasshoppers 28

Kada Queens 20 Safety Babes 25

Defender Babes 15 Plateau Peacocks 18

Men’s Category

Rima Strikers 32 Confluence Stars 27

COAS Shooters 34 Delta Force 25

Kada Stars 30 Borno Spiders 27

Niger United 22 Safety Shooters 24