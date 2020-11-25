Daily News

HAPPENING NOW: Armed hoodlums rob motorists along Cele-Mile 2 Road

HAPPENING NOW: Armed hoodlums rob motorists along Cele- Mile 2 Road

Armed hoodlums are currently attacking and robbing motorists along Cele-Mile 2 axis of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

The motorists, stuck in heavy traffic caused by trucks, were at the mercy of the hoodlums, who threatened to shoot anyone that refuses to cooperate with them.

More details later…

