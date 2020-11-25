Armed hoodlums are currently attacking and robbing motorists along Cele-Mile 2 axis of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.
The motorists, stuck in heavy traffic caused by trucks, were at the mercy of the hoodlums, who threatened to shoot anyone that refuses to cooperate with them.
More details later…
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments