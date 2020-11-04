It’s been a Hawaii playground for the horsey set and a paradisiacal backdrop for an A-list array of Hollywood films and TV series – and it could be yours for $45 million.

On Oahu’s North Shore lies the historic Dillingham Ranch, comprising a massive, 2,721-acre working ranch, an 18.8-acre lot with 1,125 ft. of beachfront, an eight-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot house, plus famous polo fields and Hawaii’s largest coconut grove.

The one-of-a-kind Waialua listing from Hawai’i Life and Cushman & Wakefield is touted both for its past uses and for its potential as a rare opportunity for development.

‘Existing uses of the Ranch include cattle grazing, farming, equestrian activities, polo on the world-famous Polo Field, as well as the potential for the property to be used as a premier event venue and film location,’ said Matt Davis, director with Cushman & Wakefield in Southern California. The one-of-a-kind Waialua listing from Hawai’i Life and Cushman & Wakefield is touted both for its past uses and for its potential as a rare opportunity for development

The one-of-a-kind Waialua listing from Hawai’i Life and Cushman & Wakefield is touted both for its past uses and for its potential as a rare opportunity for development. The 3,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom home on the massive 2,700-acre plus Dillingham Ranch, a historic retreat for the horsey set as well as a backdrop for silver-screen productions

A few earlier owners have tried to transform the sprawling property into developments such as housing and a golf resort, but no one’s yet succeeded,

The property features an 18.8-acre lot with 1,125 ft. of beachfront on Oahu’s North Shore, which attracts big-wave surfers from around the world

As its name suggests the Dillingham Ranch comprises a 2,721-acre working ranch, and the property is offered as a potential development site for agricultural subdivision

A tentative map for a 70-lot agricultural subdivision has received approval, Davis said.

‘Entitlements would add lots ranging from 3 to 8 acres allowing parcel owners to build a farm dwelling up to 5,000 square feet and receive a stipend to plant an orchard that covers at least one acre, depending on parcel size,’ he said.

A few earlier owners have tried to transform the sprawling property into developments such as housing and a golf resort, but no one’s yet succeeded, according to the Robb Report.

Regardless of use, the parcel sits squarely in paradise, with views up the shore of Kaena, a famous big-wave surfing spot.

Buildings on the property have figured into a diverse array of Hollywood and small-screen productions, including episodes of the Hawaii-set ‘Magnum, P.I.’ and both the original and rebooted series of police drama ‘Hawaii Five-O’

A dining room on the property, which has become a popular venue for high-end weddings

Noel Coward reportedly wrote his 1928 song ‘A Room with a View’ not from one of the Dillingham Ranch’s eight bedrooms, but from one of its verandas

The property ‘stretches from the oceanfront at Kai’ahulu Beach to the ridgeline of the Waianae Mountain range, bordering the Mokulē’ia Forest Reserve,’ according to the listing.

The ranch’s aesthetic appeal drew the lenses of Hollywood.

The property’s film C.V. starts with an appearance in a 1965 war drama called ‘In Harm’s Way,’ according to Dirt.com.

Productions have used the versatile ranch as a retreat house, a Tahitian jungle, and an Iowa farm.

The famous coconut grove figured into the second part of the pilot episode of ‘Lost’ in 2004, and hosted the chopper crash in 2017’s ‘Kong: Skull Island.’

The spread made appearances in several other episodes of ‘Lost,’ according to Dirt.com.

The cast of ‘Lost’ romped through the Dillingham Ranch property during the filming of several episodes, including a scene in the pilot that was filmed in its famous coconut grove – the largest in the Aloha State

Drew Barrymore’s character in ’50 First Dates’ crashed into a tree on the property, sparking a bout of amnesia that drove the plot

That year the Dillingham Ranch graced the silver screen in the romantic comedy ’50 First Dates’ when Drew Barrymore and her movie dad crashed into a stunning, sprawling tree on the property.

In 1978 the ranch played a plantation in an episode of the original ‘Hawaii Five-O’ series, and almost four decades later a treatment center in the rebooted version of the classic cop show.

A famous fictional private investigator made two visits to the location in the same year. In 1981 ‘Magnum, P.I.’ used the Dillingham Ranch as a Vietnamese palace and as the home of one of the Aloha State’s richest men.

A 2002 episode of ‘ER’ used the ranch’s house in a relatively low-key way, as a retreat rental for Anthony Edwards’s character.

The ‘Great House’ or ‘Dillingham Lodge’ features two wings, eight bedrooms, and a professional-grade kitchen.

The Dillingham Ranch’s history stretches much further back than its resume as a location would suggest.

The property is named after railroad magnate Benjamin Franklin Dillingham, who acquired the former 10,000-acre Kawailoa Ranch in 1897.

Benjamin Franklin Dillingham acquired the former 10,000-acre Kawailoa Ranch in 1897 and sold off parcels until the property became the ranch as it’s delineated today

Dillingham’s son Walter set up his residence on the property in 1917. The younger Dillingham was responsible for dredging Pearl Harbor, developing the land that became Honolulu International Airport, and converting 1,000 acres of swamp land into Waikiki Beach

Dillingham carved up his property and sold off parcels, but his son Walter Dillingham built a house on the remaining spread and in 1917 moved in.

Walter Dillingham was a prominent builder in Hawaii. He’s responsible for dredging Pearl Harbor, developing what became Honolulu International Airport, and converting 1,000 acres of swamp land into Waikiki Beach.

Over the decades, the Dillingham family played host to luminaries from around the world, including General George S. Patton, Prince Charles, Prince Hussein of Jordan, actress and socialite Eva Gabor, and rock drummer Ginger Baker.

The Dillingham Ranch has a famous equestrian center and polo fields, graced by royal enthusiasts such as Prince Charles of England and Prince Hussein of Jordan

A few earlier owners have tried to transform the sprawling property into developments such as housing and a golf resort, but no one’s yet succeeded

The property’s ‘Great House’ features a professional-grade kitchen to serve ‘Dillingham Lodge’

According to the property’s website, Noel Coward wrote his 1928 song ‘A Room with a View’ not at the window of an indoor chamber but on a lanai, or veranda, on the property.

Many were drawn to the equestrian center and polo fields. Though the Dillingham family sold the property in 1979, the ranch still hosts polo games and has become a popular venue for high-end weddings.