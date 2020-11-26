World News Hawaii’s Fresh Water Leaks to the Ocean Through Underground Rivers By Matt Kaplan 3 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 4 If the water could be pumped to the surface, it could help alleviate shortages on the island. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments