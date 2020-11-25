Nigerian DJ and activist, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, more popularly known as DJ Switch has described the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed as a ‘misinformed minister of information.’

Taking to her social media, she said, “How can “a minister of information” be so “misinformed”? The only believable thing about him is his name…Lai. Unfortunately sir, the truth is a very stubborn thing! Tnk u all 4 it well wishes &prayers. It’s not BN easy 4 me by d need 2 #SoroSoke is more important than their bullying.”

Recall how The Street Journal reported that the Federal Government threatened to sanction a foreign media outlet, CNN, over its report on the shooting of End SARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had described the report by the foreign news medium as “irresponsible journalism”.

Lai Mohammed also threatened to reveal the real intention of Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch over her footage of Lekki toll gate shooting. According to him, “DJ Switch is a fraudster whose intention is to tarnish the image of Nigeria with false news.”

He said, “One of the purveyors of fake news was one DJ Switch which real name is Obianuju Catherine Udeh, even though she claimed authentic evidence of mass killings. Surprisingly, instead of presenting whatever evidence she may have, she chose to escape from the country on the claim that her life was in danger. In danger for who?

“The military has come out to say we never sought after her and to the best of my knowledge, the police never declared her wanted. Her conduct thus becomes suspect. Who is she fronting for? What is her real motive? Who are her sponsors? If she has any evidence, why is she not presenting such evidence to the panel? Since she was very desperate for asylum in any country, did she have to resort to blatant falsehood to tarnish the image of the country? In the fullness of time, this lady will be exposed for who she is, a fraud, a front for divisive and destructive forces.

Following the development, Lai Mohammed petitioned CNN demanding “immediate and exhaustive investigation into its report on the Lekki Toll Gate incident to determine its authenticity and conformity to basic standards of journalism.” He also accused the news outlet of not making an attempt to reach the federal government, adding that it exhibited false Journalism.