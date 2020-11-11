A file photo of former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has joined other prominent leaders to mourn the demise of former Kaduna state governor, late Alh. Balarabe Musa.

Obasanjo described Balarabe as a patriot whose death was received with deep shock.

In a communique signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, chief Obasanjo said the late former governor of Kaduna State had an unwavering belief in a greater Nigeria.

“He accordingly gave the best of his remarkable talent and ability in pursuit of this goal,” Obasanjo said.

The late politician emerged the first civilian Governor of Kaduna State on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1979 and re-affirmed himself as one of Nigeria’s most articulate Governors at the time.

“Despite his latter impeachment as the Governor of Kaduna State in 1981, he contested an elective office for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) where he ran as Presidential Candidate in the 2003 election which unfortunately he lost.

“The late Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be remembered for his invaluable contribution to Nigeria’s political evolution.

“He brought renewed activism, verve and resourcefulness to bear on the nation’s polity,” Obasanjo concluded.