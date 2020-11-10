By Aliki Kraterou For Mailonline

Published: 12:02 EST, 9 November 2020 | Updated: 02:39 EST, 10 November 2020

This is the adorable moment a group of fishermen spotted an exhausted monkey swimming in a river and rescued it by giving it a ride on their oar.

The footage was filmed from the fishing boat on a river in Tres Vendas, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

In the video the men spot the howler monkey swimming in the distance and realise it is tired.

As they approach it, they reach out an oar and the monkey clings hold of it with its hands.

It rides along, lifting its upper torso above the oar as it legs are pulled through the water.

After a short ride, the fishermen leave it near a branch which it clambers onto before being filmed disappearing into the trees.

The man who filmed the video said: ‘I and a group of friends went camping and fishing.

The fishermen spotted the tired monkey in Tres Vendas, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

They decided they wanted to help it so they gave it a ride by using an oar

After a short ride, they left the howler monkey near a tree branch so that it clambered onto

‘We were almost leaving and in one last boat ride along the river, we saw the monkey swimming in the river, showing signs of fatigue.

‘We drove the boat to the point where the animal swam and extended the oar to the animal, which soon clung to not drown.

‘The monkey species is a ”bugio” and it’s an endangered species.’