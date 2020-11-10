Our Reporter

A GLOBAL technology firm providing bare metal and cloud services, that foster true long-term relationships with its customers across several industries, Heficed, said it has started hosting its infrastructure in Rack centre, the Lagos-based Tier III carrier neutral data centre offering colocation, content distribution, interconnect and cloud services.

Its CEO and Co-Founder, Mr Vincentas Grinius, said there is huge demand potential in the ciuntry, for the kind of services the company renders.

He said: “With the highest GDP in Africa, accelerating broadband penetration, young population and 45 million SMEs – a full-suite infrastructure platform that enables growing businesses to effortlessly scale through one platform to meet compliance, security concerns, digital transformation need, and achieve business efficiency. The improving ease of doing business is encouraging for success.”

Founded in 2008 Heficed was carefully built to create high value infrastructure solutions and to change the way companies and government organisations order, lease, deploy IP addresses.

“Launching a new server location in Lagos as another location in our global architecture in a leading carrier neutral data centre is essential to ensure top quality performance and value to the major business areas in Africa and the globe.