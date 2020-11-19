With The Crown’s fourth season storming the Netflix charts, snaps from behind-the-scenes have emerged.

The candid images show the likes of Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Princess Margaret, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher larking around on set.

Helena is seen sharing a laugh with on-screen brother-in-law Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, as they wait to film scenes on set.

Backstage laughs: Helena Bonham Carter is seen sharing a laugh with on-screen brother-in-law Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, as they wait to film scenes on set, in backstage snaps of The Crown season 4

Emma is pictured sitting down, waiting to film scenes, with co-star Allegra Marland. Another snaps sees Gillian full of beans with one of the queen’s household, played by Sam Phillips.

Sam also poses with Olivia Colman, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II.

Helena is seen ‘giving royal side-eye’ in another photo. She sits with on-screen sister Olivia in another, watching an iPad.

Candid: Another snaps sees Gillian Anderson full of beans with one of the queen’s household, played by Sam Phillips

Shall I go on? Emma Corrin is pictured sitting down, waiting to film scenes, with co-star Allegra Marland.

She’s got the look! Helena is seen ‘giving royal side-eye’ in another photo

Sister, sister: Helena sits with on-screen sister Olivia in another, watching an iPad

Chummy: Sam also poses with Olivia Colman, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II

Josh O’Connor is seen texting slyly on his phone, before heading on set to play Prince Charles.

Other snaps include behind-the-scenes of a Thatcher and Elizabeth encounter, and Diana celebrating her engagement to Charles with her pals.

Ahead of the season 4 launch on Sunday, some of the cast and crew were seen in similar backstage images.

Olivia larked around, gurning and highkicking, as she corpsed her fellow actors on set in further candid snaps.

Pally: A crew member poses with Gillian and Olivia between takes

Catching up: Josh O’Connor is seen texting slyly on his phone, before heading on set to play Prince Charles

Behind-the-screens! Diana is seen celebrating her engagement to Charles with her pals

Meet and greet: Other snaps include behind-the-scenes of a Thatcher and Elizabeth encounter

Joker! Olivia put on a very animated display as she pulled a funny face while kicking up her foot during filming for the latest series of The Crown

Olivia was seen dressed in pink during filming. Her antics drew laughs from Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Josh, Tobias and Helena.

Former butler Paul Burrell said at the weekend that the fourth series is an accurate dramatisation of the Royal Family’s treatment of Princess Diana – who appears on the show for the first time in season 4.

Burrell, one of Diana’ closest confidants, said The Crown showed ‘the truth in many ways’, portraying a lonely and isolated Diana as she moves into Buckingham Palace and gets used to her new life as a royal.

The 62-year-old told ITV’s Lorraine: ‘I think it’s the best series yet. It is spectacular.

‘This is just a peek behind the doors of Buckingham Palace, that perhaps the palace don’t want you to see. It’s a fair and accurate dramatisation of what happened.’

He praised Emma Corrin’s ‘stellar’ portrayal of Diana, adding: ‘I watch it from profile and I think it is her.

‘I think she has got it exactly. Her mannerisms and the way she talks. I am feeling it again. I am feeling her personality being dismantled behind the scenes by these people who don’t really care.

‘They didn’t take care of her. They didn’t give her praise. She only got negativity. She became a victim.’

Seeing double: Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has said the fourth series is an accurate dramatisation of the Royal Family’s treatment of Diana

Uncanny: The Crown’s Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor recreated Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ engagement day shoot in new stills from the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix hit

Emma was also praised for capturing Diana’s facial expressions after stills from her and Prince Charles’ engagement day shoot from the fourth season of the Netflix hit, were posted on Instagram.

In the images shared last Tuesday, the actress, 24, captured the late royal’s signature coy facial expressions as she linked arms with her on-screen fiancé, 30.

The Prince Of Wales had proposed to the Norfolk native in February 1981, with the couple eventually tying the knot five months later, before ending their marriage in August 1996.

Looking every inch the elegant pair, thespian Emma was dressed in a cropped wig with a blue blazer and a matching skirt, while The Durrells’ Josh sported a sharp suit.

The duo were surrounded by photographers and press to mark the moment Diana was introduced to the British public.

The post’s accompanying caption read: ‘The engagement of Charles and Diana. A moment that changed everything. The Crown Season Four. Sunday 15th November.’

The much-anticipated season will portray Diana’s entrance in the Royal Family, as well as her incompatibility with Charles due to their near 13-year age difference.