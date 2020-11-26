Following the inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry in Katsina State by governor Aminu Bello Masari, a herdsman and resident of Jabir village in Funtua LGA, Alhaji Namadina Jabiru, has revealed how some SARS operatives led by one Corporal Yobe, seized seven of his cattle, kidnapped his brother and forcefully collected N500, 000 from him on June 20, 2020, The Nation is reporting.

Speaking to the panel, the herdsman said, “I want this honourable panel to seriously study my petition because I initially requested for the refund of my N500, 000 since I swore not to tell lies’’.

‘’I equally want the panel to reconsider my plight as I am talking now I don’t have any cattle because they were all carted away and I am rendered jobless. I am highly disgraced and my character being defamed by my neighbours who are now thinking that I am a bad person.”

The panel moved to set aside three days to hear 56 petitions filed by members of the public who are mostly farmers and herders.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Abdullahi Bawale, assured Katsina residents that the panel will perform its assignment with all forms of responsibility, openness and transparency, according to the terms and reference contained panel’s constitution.

Justice Bawale further assured that the panel will provide a level playing ground to all persons appearing before them so as to ensure that justice and fairness is granted to all.

