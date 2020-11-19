A 31-year-old herdsman, Bappa Alti, on Wednesday, November 18, was sentenced to death by hanging for beheading his son and attempting to sell the head for N1 million in Ganji suburb of Gombi LGA of Adamawa State.

According to Online Nigeria, Justice Fatima Ahmed Tafida, of the state High Court VII, convicted Alti for causing the death of his son by hitting him with a rearing stick and thereafter chopping off his head with a cutlass.

The convict who was 24 years old when the incident happened, lured his son to the farm on July 13, 2013, in Ganji suburb of Gombi LGA of Adamawa State and beheaded him.

When Alti returned home alone, his father, Alhaji Guza, was said to have asked about his grandson but he told him that he will come later and a formal report was made to the police when the toddler failed to return.

The police, after a thorough search in the farm, discovered the decaying body of the child buried without his head.

After being arrested and interrogated, the convict confessed to committing the crime, adding that one Alhaji Sange Hassan had promised him N1m if he brought a human head.

Alhaji Hassan, however, denied the allegation, insisting that it was a set up aimed at blackmailing his person.

Alti who was earlier arraigned before the court for culpable homicide punishable with death contrary to section 221 of the penal code law was therefore found guilty and convicted.

