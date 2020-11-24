Several farmers in Egbe area of Kogi State have taken to the streets to protest the incessant destruction of their farmlands and crops by herdsmen.

The protesters, with placards, demanded the intervention of the state government in order to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

The placards were captioned “Cattle Rearers have taken over our farm in Egbe land”, “Farmers are crying of hunger in Egbe land” and many expressive captions.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the farmers, Wale Oti, said the way and manner in which crops waiting for harvest are being destroyed was unbearable.

Speaking to journalists in the state, Mr Oti said Sunday’s total destruction of their farmlands and crops that were ready for harvest was the height of it all.

“Indigenous farmers, who had been labouring since the beginning of the rainy season and were optimistic of having something to harvest, got to their farms on Sunday morning to see the total destruction of their farms due to overgrazing.

“Several reports have been made to the Elegbe of Egbe, Oba Ayo Irukera, asking him to caution the herdsmen, and we are making another one to further buttress our bitterness and pain about what the herdsmen are doing to us,” he said.

Reacting to reports from the agrarian community, the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, said the state was working on actionable steps to tackle the menace.

“The SA Security and CP have actionable plans as marshalled by His Excellency. We don’t joke with Security matters,” he wrote on Twitter.