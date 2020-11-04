World News Here Are The 7 Election States That Are Too Close to Call By Nate Cohn 36 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 6 Though they’re still too close to call, there are some indications of which way things might go. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments