The lingering feud between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and his Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Kola Olawoye may just be the reason why the governir finally sent him packing.
Earlier today, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye in a statement in Akure confirmed the removal of Olawoye in what he termed the rejigging of the cabinet.
Olawoye was swiftly replaced with Human Rights lawyer, Charles Titiloye as the state’s new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.
According to Vanguard, a source in government revealed that Olawoye has been having a cold war with the governor which began in the governor’s third year in office.
“Olawoye had done many things to undermine the governor simply because they are friends and from the same place, Owo.
“I think the Governor has even tolerated him for too long; no governor could have absorbed what the man was doing to Akeredolu.
“The whole thing started when Olawoye complained about favouritism with some persons from Owo against him, and these are young guys with energy who have been very influential.
“But what was his contribution? He had blackmailed the Governor anywhere he found himself and the worst came about a week ago when he took certain unilateral decisions without the knowledge of the governor and that caused some embarrassments to the governor.
“The most important of all is his inability to build consensus among top lawyers in the state. The ministry has been reduced to nothing and we lawyers have so much respect for the Ministry and we think it is the right decision to take.
“The most painful thing that happened was last year when the man without the knowledge of the governor reportedly connived with someone from the South senatorial district to sabotage the appointment of the current deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa from becoming the MD of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.
“Even when that failed, Aiyedatiwa could not be considered for the position of State representative until the president stopped that process.
“To make matters worse, he was alleged to be the brain behind the rumour about the issue of an alleged fake Certificate of the new deputy governor simply because he doesn’t like him and wanted a female to be Aketedolu’s deputy.
“Apart from that, the governor was embarrassed that Lawyers could embark on protests even though as Attorney general, he knows the importance of the profession.
“There was no time Olawoye brought the issues that led to the protest to his knowledge. He deliberately wanted to embarrass the Governor with that,” the government source concluded.
