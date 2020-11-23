Breaking NewsPolitics

Just in: Here Is Why Akeredolu Sacked His Justice Commissioner

The lingering feud between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and his Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Kola Olawoye may just be the reason why the governir finally sent him packing.

Earlier today, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye in a statement in Akure confirmed the removal of Olawoye in what he termed the rejigging of the cabinet.

