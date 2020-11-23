Olawoye was swiftly replaced with Human Rights lawyer, Charles Titiloye as the state’s new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

According to Vanguard, a source in government revealed that Olawoye has been having a cold war with the governor which began in the governor’s third year in office.

“Olawoye had done many things to undermine the governor simply because they are friends and from the same place, Owo.

“I think the Governor has even tolerated him for too long; no governor could have absorbed what the man was doing to Akeredolu.

“The whole thing started when Olawoye complained about favouritism with some persons from Owo against him, and these are young guys with energy who have been very influential.

“But what was his contribution? He had blackmailed the Governor anywhere he found himself and the worst came about a week ago when he took certain unilateral decisions without the knowledge of the governor and that caused some embarrassments to the governor.