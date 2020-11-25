He’s behind you! Warthog disappears in a cloud of dust just as leopard is about to pounce
- Leopard stalked up behind an unsuspecting warthog in Kruger National Park
- Warthog noticed predator at the last second and vanished in a cloud of dust
- Predator is left looking on in disbelief at the disappearing pig as the clip ends
By Faith Ridler For Mailonline
Published: | Updated:
This is the impressive moment a speedy warthog managed to escape a leopard who stalked up beside it in South Africa.
The video, filmed by Jan Kriel in Kruger National Park, captures the predator as it spots the African pig feeding on grass nearby.
The leopard then begins to make its way towards the warthog, who remains ignorant to the threat until the predator is stood inches away.
But rather than succumb to its fate, the warthog manages to escape from the leopard in a cloud of dust before the animal has the chance to pouce.
The video, filmed by Jan Kriel in Kruger National Park, captures the predator as it spots the African pig feeding on grass nearby
The unimpressed predator is left looking on in disbelief as the clip comes to an end.
The footage has since been viewed thousands of times, with one viewer saying: ‘That leopard didn’t [expect] to get that close without being seen.
‘It was in such disbelief that it had to let the prey escape.’
Another added: ‘Anyone else shouting “behind you!”?’
‘Leopard goes “I better not touch this one, way too dangerous”‘, added a third.
The leopard then begins to make its way towards the warthog, who remains ignorant to the threat until the predator is stood inches away
Rather than succumb to its fate, the warthog manages to escape from the leopard in a cloud of dust before the animal has the chance to pouce
Kruger National Park is one of Africa’s largest game reserves, situated in northeastern South Africa.
The two million-hectare wildlife park is home to a high density of wild animals including lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffalo.
The reserve is also home to vultures, eagles and storks who roam the vast mountains, bush plains and forests of Kruger National Park.
Advertisement
Comments