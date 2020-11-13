A law firm representing the Trump campaign in its claims of fraud seeking to overturn the election results in battleground Pennsylvania has withdrawn from the case.

In a stunning statement Thursday a committee of officials from Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) debunked claims of widespread voting problems, calling the election ‘the most secure in American history.’

One lawyer from the firm resigned, in what law.com called a ‘public relations nightmare.

The firm Jones Day was also under pressure for its work as outside counsel, and said in a statement it wasn’t taking part in ‘any litigation alleging voter fraud’ or to seek to overturn the U.S. election.

The legal moves come as Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania lead over Trump approached 60,000 votes, while countries around the world have been congratulating President-elect Biden, even as Trump avails himself of legal maneuvers.

Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski, with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (L), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Trump’s campaign attacked the state’s mail-in voting system and leveled allegations of fraud

President Trump claimed he ‘easily win’ Pennsylvania due to unsupported allegations of fraud

President Donald Trump has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden

View of Porter Wright’s law offices in Columbus, OhioPorter Wright Morris & Arthur, the law firm leading the Trump campaign’s efforts to cast doubt on the presidential election results in Pennsylvania, abruptly withdrew from a federal lawsuit that it filed days earlier on behalf of Trump

Biden captured the presidency on Saturday, thanks in part to a win in Pennsylvania. Trump has refused to concede and has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that there was widespread voter fraud.

In a court filing on Thursday, lawyers at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur said it had agreed that its clients – the campaign and two registered voters – ‘will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws.’

The campaign is in the process of retaining new counsel, Porter Wright said in the filing to U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit, filed on Sunday in federal court in Pennsylvania, alleges that the state’s mail-in voting system ‘lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters.’

‘We´ve committed to the court to fulfill our obligations as required to ensure transition to substitute counsel, and so as not to cause material adverse effect on the client´s interest. We will have no further comment,’ Porter Wright said in a statement.

Pennsylvania’s secretary of state and four counties asked a judge to throw out the suit, saying it leveled accusations ‘on the basis of repeatedly-rejected legal theories and no evidence.’

‘This Court should see this lawsuit for what it is: a transparent and premeditated attack on our electoral system that broadly seeks to disenfranchise all Pennsylvania voters who legally cast ballots in this election,’ they wrote in a filing.

A Trump campaign spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facing criticism over its work for the campaign from some Democrats and The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans, Porter Wright said on Wednesday that it has a ‘long history’ of bipartisan election work which ‘calls for us to take on controversial cases.’

The Trump campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits, part of a larger strategy to try to overturn the election results in key states.

Porter Wright’s withdrawal came after Jones Day, the Trump campaign’s outside counsel, said on Tuesday it is not representing the president or his campaign in ‘any litigation alleging voter fraud’ or litigation seeking to overturn the U.S. election.

Another firm, Snell & Wilmer, withdrew on Tuesday from a lawsuit alleging that Arizona’s Maricopa County incorrectly rejected some votes cast on Election Day on Nov. 3. The firm said it does not comment on client matters.

The moves came as TV networks called Arizona for Joe Biden, putting the Democrat on path to win 306 electoral votes, which would equal Trump’s 2016 total.