Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz and his wife Laura’s charmed life of mingling with celebrities has been put in jeopardy by their mutual firing from the church over his infidelity.

Lentz, 42, had a five-month-long affair with 34-year-old fashion designer Ranin Karim after meeting her in Domino Park, Williamsburg, in May. Over the last week, she has given multiple interviews describing their ‘deep, sexual’ connection which involved him going to her home to drink ‘so much’ tequila, FaceTiming when they weren’t together and arguing.

Karim found out he was married at the start of their relationship but carried on with it because he was ‘like a drug’ to her.

Carl and Laura have three children. He is from Virginia and she is Australian. They’ve been married for 17 years and she appears to be standing by him despite being cast out from the church along with him.

Laura Lentz with Hailey Bieber, at the Bieber wedding last year. The pair have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, as have their husbands, in a sign that their friendship is over thanks to Laura husband’s Carl’s infidelity

Laura and Carl FaceTimed Hailey and Justin during the April lockdown. The Biebers are also close with the Lentz children

It raises the question of how or if the pair – who live in a $1.5million New Jersey home and travel the world with their well-heeled friends, attending courtside basketball games and glamorous parties – will be able to keep up their life of luxury.

Among the friends they have made through Hillsong are Hailey and Justin Bieber, whose wedding they attended with their children and who they often had at their home in Montclair, New Jersey.

After news of Carl’s affair emerged this week, Hailey unfollowed both Carl and Laura on Instagram. Justin followed suit and now the Lentz’s have unfollowed them too.

While the Biebers were their most famous friends, Carl and Laura have mingled with countless celebrities over the years after being introduced to them through the church. He’s been seen with the Kardashians, Drake, Vanessa Hudgens, and various NBA stars.

Lentz grew up in Virginia then went to Australia after graduating high school. That is where he was introduced to Hillsong and met its founder, Brian Houston.

In 2003, he returned to the US with Laura to set up Hillsong in New York City.

The Lentz family live in this $1.5million home in Montclair, New Jersey, near the Hillsong church there

It’s unclear now whether the family will stay in NJ , near the church, or how they’ll sustain their lifestyle

They previously lived in a $2million apartment in this luxury building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

It has since grown, under his leadership and with the help of Brian’s son Joel, into a celebrity-mecca. Lentz’s salary is not listed anywhere in the company’s most recent annual reports.

In 2019, Hillsong East Coast – which he is in charge of – brought in $12.7million in revenue and more than a quarter of that – $3.87million – went on staff salaries.

He and Laura, and their kids, live in a $1.5million, five-bedroom home in Montclair, New Jersey, where the church is registered.

They have also been listed on the deed for a $2million apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in the past.

Details of exactly how much they are paid or if any of their living expenses are counted as church expenses is unclear.

Hillsong is registered as a company in Australia, where it began. According to the most recent Australian annual report, the church took in $95.9million AUD in revenue, around $70million USD, and spent $21million AUD ($15m USD), including $6m AUD ($4m USD) in staff salaries.

Hillsong East Coast, which the Lentzs were in charge of, also produced an annual report last year.

The East Coast branch brought in $12.7million in revenue, $3.87million of that which went on staff salaries.

It is unclear exactly how much of that money went to the Lentzs.

The pair both favor trendy, expensive clothing. When they were spotted having what looked like crisis talks this week outside Justin Bieber’s apartment, Laura was wearing a $200 pair of Alexander Wang sweatpants.

Carl has been seen in the past wearing a $37,000 Gold Rolex. He was riding a $2,000 electrical bike last week.

Carl counts other celebrities among friends. He is picture with Drake

The pastor with Oprah after they filmed an interview for his Soul Sunday series

Lentz with Bieber and Usher in 2014, sitting courtside t a Knicks game in Ohio

Carl and Laura posing with Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner in another Instagram photo

The couple have been married for 17 years. They are shown at the Bieber wedding

Neither Lentz nor the church has revealed what will happen now. Laura has not spoken since the scandal erupted last week.

In their statement, Brian and Bobbie Houston – the founders – said they were ‘saddened’ to let the pair go.

‘We thank Pastors Carl and Laura for the way they have served faithfully and sacrificially since the start of Hillsong NYC and for contributing so significantly to the countless lives that have been transformed for Jesus Christ through this ministry.

‘They have a heart for people and we are confident that after a time of rest and restoration, God will use Carl in another way outside of Hillsong church. In terminating his tenure, we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here.

‘This action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures.

‘It would not be appropriate for us to go into detail about the events that led to this decision. Our focus at this time is to honor God and pastorally care for our East Coast church community as well as the Lentz family.

Carl wears a $37,000 gold Rolex Daytona despite being on a pastor’s salary

When they were spotted having crisis talks outside the Biebers’ New York City apartment last week, Laura was wearing $200 Alexander Wang sweatpants

Ranin Karim says she had a five-month affair with Lentz which began in May in Brooklyn

Karim says she knew he was married but couldn’t stop herself and that the pair were ‘like a drug’ to each other

‘While I have no doubt that this is the right course of action, I must mention Bobbie’s and my personal sadness, as we have known Laura her entire life and Carl for well over 20 years,’ Brian said.

The statement from the Houstons was the first sign of trouble.

Carl then took to Instagram the following day to give more information.

‘I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.

‘I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need,’ he said.

Karim, 34, came forward next. She first spoke to The Sun to say she was hurt by her lover’s Instagram message. She said he’d posed as a single sports agent when they first met, then revealed to her later that he was married with three kids.

She has since spoken to The New York Post, saying he was like a ‘drug’ to her, as she was to him.

It also emerged that Laura found out about the affair because Carl had synced his iPhone messages to his iCloud. She discovered messages from Karim to him on his work computer while in the Hillsong offices, surrounded by co-workers.

Karim says she now believes she is not the only woman he was unfaithful with. She wants others to come forward.