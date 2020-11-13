By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

A white Himalayan cat is wowing social media users with his amazing skateboarding skills.

Yeti the cat took owners Kylee Kimler and Randy Price, who live in Vancouver, by surprise when he took a liking to the skateboard in their living room when their backs were turned.

A video of his incredible trick was shared on Instagram and TikTok this week and has already attracted thousands of views.

With one paw on the board, he used the other to smoothly set the wheels in motion, and hopped on when it began rolling across the floor.

It caught the eye of Kylee, who turned to Randy and asked: ‘Did he just do that by himself?’

‘Yep!’ he replied as Yeti proudly glided past them down the hall.

Since then the adventurous kitty has been caught on camera several times, having mastered the art of jumping on the static board to set it off.

Kylee Kimler and Randy Price, who live in Vancouver, shared videos of their talented fur ball on TikTok and Instagram

The white Himalayan cat is amassing an army of online fans thanks to its paw-some skateboarding skills

In another video posted to TikTok, Yeti strolls over to the skateboard carrying a toy and hops on for a quick spin.

Hundreds of fans have commented on Yeti’s talent, with one writing: ‘So damn awesome!’

‘This cat going places,’ wrote another, while one added: ‘Next step… kick flip.’