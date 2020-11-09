By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

About 1,975 bottles of beer estimated at N200 million were on Sunday confiscated and destroyed by the Kano State Hisbah Board, a security outfit.

The incident took place in the metropolis of the state, following a court order, it was learnt.

Speaking during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that can distort the mental capability of a person is forbidden in Islam.

“Even in Kano we have banned the consumption of beer in all parts of the state,” Ganduje, represented by his deputy Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa Fagge, noted that the Hisbah Board was established to prevent evil social acts in the state.

Addressing the security unit, the governor said, “My administration is proud of the way you discharge your duties. I urge all stakeholders to give you all the needed support to enable you succeed.”

Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina, said the seized brew was worth over N200 million, adding that the board got a court order to destroy the over 20 trucks of the alcoholic beverage.