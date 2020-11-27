Kano State Hisbah Board has ordered a radio station in the state, 96.9 Cool FM, to stop using the term ‘Black Friday’.

“Accordingly, we wish to express our concern on the tagging of Friday as ‘Black Friday’ and further inform you that the majority of the inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that consider Friday as a holy day,” the letter signed by Hisbah’s principal executive officer, Abubakar Muhammad Alli, read.

“In view of the foregoing, you are requested to stop calling the day ‘Black Friday’ with immediate effect and note that the Hisbah Corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to avoiding occurrence of any immoral activities as well as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state.”

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving and has been regarded as the beginning of the United States Christmas shopping season since 1952

It is usually celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

Hisbah, however, stated that Muslims regard Friday as a holy day in Islam and tagging it as ‘black’ is derogatory and would not be condoned.

The Hisbah corps — notable for enforcing compliance with Sharia law — demanded an immediate retraction of the “Black Friday” tag.