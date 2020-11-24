FRSC Photo:Twitter/FRSC

A hit-and-run driver on Tuesday killed a woman near Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, while she was trying to cross the Onitsha-Awka road, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, who confirmed the incident to NAN in Awka, said that the incident occurred “around 9.20 a.m.”

“According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. They said the vehicle was speeding and fled after knocking the woman down.

“The vehicle zoomed off, leaving the victim who was rushed to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha by the FRSC rescue team where doctors confirmed her dead,” he said.

The FRSC official warned motorists against speed limit violation, urging them to drive safely and stay safe during the ‘ember’ months.

He also advised pedestrians to be safety conscious when using the road.

“The best advice we give them is to always use the pedestrian bridges where available, to avoid accidents,” he said.