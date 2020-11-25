Hollywood star, Anthony Mackie is set to star in and produce a forthcoming Netflix action thriller, ‘The Ogun’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film tells the story of Xavier Rhodes’ (Mackie) journey to Nigeria in search of a lasting cure to a rare genetic condition passed on to his teenage daughter. It also examines how Rhodes went on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find his daughter when she was kidnapped.

Mackie will co-produce the project with Vice-President of US-based Mandalay Pictures, Jason Michael Berman. The project is not the first collaboration between Mackie and Berman. The pair had also teamed up to produce ‘Lo’, a sci-fi drama, which starred Margaret Qualley, Mackie and Danny Huston, and was released last year by Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, describing the project as being in the vein of “John Wick crossed with Dante’s Inferno.” There’s no director attached yet, but apparently, former stuntman Madison Turner (The Dark Knight Rises) wrote the script.

THR notes that he’s currently rewriting the script for Kill or Be Killed, based on the Ed Brubaker comic.

Mackie is renowned for his role in several hit movies including portraying Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and his stint in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

