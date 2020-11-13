“Home Alone 2” Director Says Donald Trump Bullied His Way Into Film

“Home Alone 2” director Chris Columbus has spoken out about how Donald Trump “bullied” his way into making an appearance in the festive film in a report by The HuffPost.

As Home Alone fans will know, the 1992 sequel features a brief cameo from the man who would eventually go on to become the US president, and in a new interview, its director has explained how this came to be.

Speaking to Insider, Chris explained that a condition for filming a scene in the Plaza Hotel would be that its then-owner, Trump, also appear in it. He said:

We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie. So we agreed to put him in the movie.

The filmmaker went on to say he was surprised at how positive the initial audience reaction to Trump’s cameo was, which is how it ended up staying in the film. He added:

People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience’. But he did bully his way into the movie.

He also recorded a cameo for The Scent Of A Woman, which was once again part of the conditions for the crew to film at the Plaza, though this ended up on the cutting room floor.

Actor Matt Damon previously told The Hollywood Reporter: