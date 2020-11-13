By Jack Newman For Mailonline

A veteran has been brutally assaulted by a woman outside his apartment building in California after he said he could not afford to pay for her hotel room.

Randy McDonald, 62, a former US Air Force medic, was kicked, punched and shouted at by the woman and police are now looking for her.

The shocking incident took place last month in Santa Ana and police have released footage of the attack.

It began when the woman, who was carrying three large bags and who Mr McDonald assumed to be homeless, was screaming outside his apartment block, which houses formerly homeless veterans.

After nearly half an hour, Mr McDonald went down to help her and was concerned she was cold and invited her into the lobby.

He told CBS : ‘She was screaming for about 20-30 minutes, and we were pretty much told to call the police. But, you know, I was a medic, so I went down there to check on her to try to help her out.’

He made calls on her behalf but things changed when she asked him money for a hotel.

He said he had just made it off the streets himself in June after being homeless for much of the past decade, and he could not afford it.

At this point, the woman started attacking Mr McDonald, he said.

According to police, she grabbed him by the shirt and punched him multiple times in the face and head before walking away, leaving him with minor injuries.

The veteran said: ‘She started punching me, like that, and she’s a big woman, you know. And she just started punching.’

Sonia Rojo, an officer with the Santa Ana Police Department, said they are hoping someone can identify the woman.

She said: ‘He was trying to help out of the goodness of his heart. He’s concerned for her safety and goes out to help her and she just takes advantage of him and starts to hit him several times in the face.’

The woman was described by police as aged 20-30, black, 5ft 2ins tall.

She was wearing a pink jacket and leggings at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Cpl Angel on 714-245-8404 or email DAngel@santa-ana.org.