A federal lawmaker at the House of Representatives representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Hon Legor Idagbo, was eulogized by members of Senate and House of Representatives of the National Assembly including business associates, family, and friends as he clocked 49 years on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Idagbo who is the chairman, House Committee on National Local Content Development and Monitoring, and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council for Cross River North Senatorial bye-election, for the party’s candidate, Dr Stephen Odey, was described as a thoroughbred, humble, accommodating, and an outstanding lawmaker who has distinguished himself over the years.

Some of the personalities in attendance include Senators Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central), Sandy Onor (Cross River Central), Gershom Bassey (Cross River South), Hon Onofiok Luke, Hon Obinna Chidoka, Hon Ujam, Hon Victor Nwokolo amongst several others.

Meanwhile, the PDP Candidate in the postponed Cross River North Senatorial bye-election, Dr Stephen Odey, in a goodwill message, described Idagbo as, “A sound legal luminary, a man with impeccable character, an astute politician, a quintessential gentleman, a rare gem, an epitome and paragon of a leader who through diligence and hard work rose through the ranks to becoming an MP and have provided superlative services through his laudable projects and quality representation.”

In his response to the encomium showered on him, he (Idagbo) who was elated with overwhelming joy with the massive attendance of his colleagues and friends, expressed sincere appreciations for the honour and emphasized that his new age will give him a better standing to give his constituents and the country an improved and effective representation coupled with dexterity in legislation for the betterment of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the occasion was lit with the cutting of Birthday Cake by the celebrant and was assisted by his wife, Capt Cassie Idagbo, his mother, family members, and guests.

He had earlier used the occasion to also celebrate his Mother, Mrs Bernadette Idagbo, who turned 79 years old on November 5, 2020, with the cutting of a Birthday Cake.

Rt Hon Legor Idagbo Ochiglegor was born on 10th November 1971. He is a native of Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River State, Nigeria. He is a lawyer and a politician.

