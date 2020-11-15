By Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf

Old and prospective customers loyal to the Honda brand within Lagos and its environs have a lot to cheer about with the new product offerings unveiled by the company at the weekend.

Tagged: ‘Enjoy Unlimited Luxury promo,’ it will afford customers who purchase the new luxurious Honda Pilot and HR-V sport utility vehicles with additional luxury including a two years free service, weekend getaway for two nights at the prestigious Providence Hotel, Ikeja, as well as earn prepaid fuel card worth N200, 000.

Speaking during the official signing ceremony with the partners, Mr. Remi Adams, Lead, Sales Marketing, Honda Automobile Western Africa, said the new offering is Honda’s way of rewarding customer loyalty.

“Once a Honda Pilot is bought, our customer gets a gift from Honda, which is a voucher for two years free car servicing, which can be used to service your car anywhere in Nigeria, velox card for Enyo filling station in addition to the luxury life provided by The Providence Hotel by Mantis.”

According to him, the tripartite partnership between Enyo, Honda and Xtreme Solutions is one that breeds growth.

While talking about customer expectation, Adams said, “The Pilot is a vehicle that comes with unlimited luxury. It is the highest brand within the Honda segment. People who enjoy the product know that they will enjoy value for money.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Mr. Deepak Daryanani, Head, Sales & Marketing, Honda Place, said it is not by coincidence that Honda’s tagline is ‘Power of dreams,’ which ensures that peoples’ expectations about Honda are met at all times.

Commenting on the promo offer, Daryanani said the vehicle comes with a three years warranty. “Over 65 per cent of most of our customers are corporates hence we introduced this price reduction. We see this as part of giving back. It also comes with free servicing of the parts and labour in any part of the country.”

Also speaking at the event, Tolu Ashiru, Territory Lead for South West, Enyo Supply & Retail, the synergy between Honda and Enyo has been fantastic. “At Enyo, I can say for certain that our partnership with Honda has led to brand awareness, recognition as well as impacted our users, and our revenue has grown beyond expectation. “The Velox card which is a wallet-based solution to personalise your fuel consumption experience and that comes with the purchase. Anybody buying the Honda Pilot gets to have a preloaded Velox card which can be used to buy fuel in any of their 90 filling stations spread across 15 states of the country.”

In the view of Mr Banji Oyeleye, Acting General Manager, Providence Hotel, a luxury hotel under the management of MANTIS, is poised to give efficient service delivery of international standard to old and prospective customers, including those who will be participating in the promo.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Fegho Umunubo, CEO, Xtreme MindZ Solutions Ltd, while making reference to the partnership, said his company is helping to build solid brands for the benefit of Nigerians.

The highpoints of the occasion was the display of the promo vehicles by Mr Bello Sanni, Marketing Manager, Honda Place, in company of the other partners.