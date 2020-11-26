Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

Unidentified hoodlums have reportedly hacked one of the security operatives guarding Ariaria International Market to death.

Sources within the Ariaria International market were yet to unravel the identity of the security agent at the time of filing the report.

The sources disclosed that the body of the slain security agent was dumped at the building material sellers’ line.

It was gathered that the situation forced shop owners to avoid opening for business in order to give way for the leadership of the line and the Ariaria International market to meet with security agents and sort things out.

According to one of the sources who preferred anonymity, a closer examination shows that the unknown killers used a sharp object to slit his throat, leaving just a little part of his head to dangle.

Another source who simply gave his name as Elochukwu confirmed the incident but said that the killers of the security guard killed him in another part of the market and later dumped the corpse at the building material line.

“From what we were told, the hoodlums were found in the market at an ungodly hour and were accosted by the security man.

“They started shooting the man (security guard) but it wasn’t penetrating him. The man attempted to run, but because they outnumbered him, they now used their machete to cut his throat and later dumped his body where it was discovered in the morning.

“They simply killed him because he resisted them from doing evil.”

Asked if there were indications that the attacks may have carried out any operation in the market, Elochukwu said “Ariaria is a big market. It may not be in that line that he was killed. I am sure that before some days, we will know. But the question is what are those guys doing in the market at that ungodly hour when no one for any reason should be in the market?”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna (SP) said that he was yet-to-receive such a report and however, promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as information about the incident reaches him.

Until the time of filing the report, Ogbonna was yet to reach back to our correspondent.