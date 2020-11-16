By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Residents of Olusoga, Daniel, Awawu streets and environs in Mushin, Lagos had a sleepless night on Sunday as hoodlums came in large number to terrorise the area.

In the process, over 20 vehicles and 50 shops were vandalised.

The Nation learnt the hoodlums came from Idi-Araba to attack the community.

The area has always a hotbed of violence in Mushin.

A resident in Awawu street told The Nation her husband’s car and neighbour’s cars have been vandalised.

“We parked the cars in our compound. They threw all sorts dangerous things that landed on the vehicles. We dared not go out,” she said.

She said the street gate was damaged by the hoodlums before gaining entrance.

Another resident, Wale, said the police ignored their calls for help.

“They told us to deal with the situation and that they will come after the fracas. Please, help call whoever you know that can help us. We are under serious attack,” he said.

A carpenter said his shop was looted after vandalised.