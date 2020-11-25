The management of Hope PSBank-a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited and Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank has assured customers-unbanked, underserved and banked of its readiness to deliver seamless digital banking experience to them as part of efforts targeted at promoting and driving financial inclusion in the Nigerian banking ecosystem.

The assurance came during the launch of the company’s brand identity on Tuesday, in Lagos following the approval of licence as a Payment Service Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in August 2020.

Speaking at the launch, Lagos State Governor who was represented by the Commisioner of Finance, Rabiu Olowo commended promoters of Hope PSBank for making dream of a digital bank a reality, stating that the state government is committed to creating enabling environment for such innovation to thrive.

Also speaking at the event the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, who was represented by Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency(NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, described the launch of Hope PSBank as a game-changer in the banking sector that would not only reduce operational cost drastically but also bring about transformation in the banking system

In his opening remarks at the occasion, the Chairman, Hope PSBank, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar described the launch of Hope PSBank as one that would not only revolutionalize the banking sector but help a great deal in shaping and advancing the future for financial services generally in Nigeria.

Abubakar noted that it was heartwarming that a new bank like Hope PSBank was stepping into the fold to give banking access to millions of Nigerians including those that are unbanked.

He explained that the setting up of the bank was largely driven by the need to ensure that a vast majority of Nigerians have access to financial services.

The bank Chairman noted that its logo represents the optimism and dependability which the brand espouses. “It is not just semantics that the name of our bank is ‘Hope’, rather this is symbolic as we bring the message of hope to millions of Nigerians that are unbanked or underserved,”, Abubakar explained.

He revealed that the payment service bank offers a unique and unparalleled experience for customers as the wallets/accounts are opened end to end without any human intervention.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Hope PSBank, Mr. Ayotunde Kuponiyi expressed the company’s aspiration to give hope to Nigerians. He stated that the bank is ready to redefine financial and payment services by driving inclusion through the leverage of digital technologies.

Kuponiyi added that the setting up of the bank was in line with the objective of the Central Bank of Nigeria to enhance financial inclusion.

“When the inclusion rate in an economy is high, the citizens of that economy will have access to credit/finance, will be able to save, have access to insurance, grow cottage industries, employ more staff, unemployment rate is reduced, the employment citizens are able to pay tax, government will have more revenue to provide infrastructure and this will and generally improve the standard of living of the citizens,” he said.

He explained further that beyond financial inclusiveness which the bank hopes to achieve, it would serve as a platform to empower the people with many becoming agents thus leading to job creation and alleviation of poverty.

“We support Medium Small and Medium Enterprise(MSME) and Small and Medium Enterprise(SME) with our Hope Market Place by giving them an “online real estate” to display their shops thus giving them more visibility and exposing them to more consumers,” Kuponiyi said.