Rotadet Hotel Limited, Ikorodu, Lagos has sued Guinness Nigeria Plc, brewer of Smirnoff Ice, for the sum of N170 million at the Lagos High Court for alleged negligence in the production of the Smirnoff Ice with Batch No L9024L70011941 and expiry date 24-01-20.

The hotel took the action after the efforts to resolve the matter at the Lagos Multi-door Courthouse failed.

At the Lagos Multi-door Courthouse, Rotadet alleged that on May 21, 2019, one of its valued customers, Tommy Buks and Company Ltd signed a contract to use its facilities for 24 months.

“On May 24, 2019, Mr. Iyiola Adewole, of the said Tommy Buks and Company Ltd, ordered for a bottle of Smirnoff Ice, produced and sold by the respondent, from the applicant’s hotel for consumption. Surprisingly, the said customer discovered that there was a fly in the bottle of the Smirnoff Ice with Batch No L9024L70011941 and expiry date 24-01-20 served the customer by the applicant’s hotel. Copies of photographs showing the bottle and receipt of purchase of the product shall be relied upon by the applicant,” the suit read.

It added that the said customer was shocked and later informed the applicant that because of the incident, it would no longer be using the facilities and thereby rescinded the contract earlier signed with Rotadet.