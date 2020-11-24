By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

A Texas father who pleaded guilty to torturing his wife in front of his three children in March of last year has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Phillip Edward Bowers, 34, pleaded guilty to one charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon (family violence) and a charge of aggravated kidnapping on Friday.

He was sentenced by a jury to 30 years for each charge but those will be served concurrently, KHOU reports.

Bowers’ wife was found in the back bedroom of the family’s New Caney home in March 2019. The injuries on her body indicated that she had been beaten over the span of several days.

The victim was said to have been so badly injured, that she couldn’t even provide information about the assault initially. She was taken to a local hospital and was released after several life-saving surgeries.

‘The things that happened in that house are the things of which horror movies are made,’ prosecutor Echo Hutson said. ‘We have seen many murder victims with fewer injuries than this victim suffered at the hands of Phillip Bowers.’

Hutson would go on to sing praises of the children, who he said had ‘courage’ when speaking out against the abuse.

‘We would be remiss if we did not thank the children who witnessed this abuse and had the courage to speak out about it,’ he said.

Hutson later added: ‘These children can now grow up never having to fear this Defendant again. We are grateful for their strength and for the heroic work of all the community partners in this case.’

Witnesses at the scene said that they had seen Bowers leave the house with his three children just moments before medics arrived on the scene. The father was arrested at a nearby store.

Investigators say that Bowers brutally beat and tortured his wife in front of the kids over the span of three days. Bowers used his hands, feet, steel-toed boots, a large flashlight, a box cutter and a vinyl jump rope to attack her. There was also evidence that there was previous assaults that took place as well, according to physicians.

‘This is absolutely the worst assault I have investigated with a surviving victim in my career. This sentence represents justice for the victim and her children, and prevents this Defendant from harming anyone else for a long time to come,’ detective Brandon Bartoskewitz said.

Hutson continued: ‘While the evidence against Phillip Bowers is overwhelming, justice is served when those victims are protected from having to face their abuser in court and having to relive their nightmare.’