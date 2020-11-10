By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:03 EST, 9 November 2020 | Updated: 20:36 EST, 9 November 2020

A police officer has been killed after being shot in his car outside of a local motel in in Houston, Texas.

Sergeant Sean Rios, 47 was shot multiple times in the early afternoon before running towards the lobby of the Taj Inn & Suites, located in the northern part of the city, according to ABC13.

Witnesses said the officer, who was not in uniform, stumbled into the motel before he succumbed to his injuries.

‘He was just bleeding everywhere, all over, and just not running right. He entered the office at the motel and he collapsed right in there,’ a witness told ABC13.

Police are pointing to road rage as being the motive for the murder.

Sgt. Rios was a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department. He was on his way to the airport for a shift when he was murdered

Sergeant Sean Rios, 47, ran into the Taj Inn & Suites, where he succumbed to his wounds

The officer is the second Houston cop killed in the city in the last three weeks

Rios had been a member of the Houston Police Department for 25 years and was headed to the airport for his regular shift when he was killed.

The suspected shooter has yet to be identified and is still at-large. Police described the suspect as a mid-20s Hispanic male with tattoos, KHOU11 reports.

It was initially believed that the suspect fled in a four-door Mercedes Benz, but police have also said he may have been picked up in a black pickup

City homicide detectives immediately responded to the scene, as did Chief Art Acevedo.

‘We are going to catch you,’ Chief Acevedo said in a news conference. ‘Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in. The best thing you can do if you know this person, is turn themselves in.’

Rios leaves behind four children.

Sgt. Rios was killed after being ambushed in his car by a gunman, who escaped

At least five murders took place in Houston on Monday alone.

The officer is the second to be killed in Houston cop to be killed in the last three weeks, and the fourth in the last year.

On October 20, Sgt. Harold Preston was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in the city, and another was wounded.

Authorities said Elmer Manzano, 51, shot Sgt Preston and Officer Courtney Waller at the Richmond Manor apartments in the 2600 block of Holly Hall while they were responding to a domestic violence incident at the complex.

Sgt Harold Preston (left) was killed, and Officer Courtney Waller (right) was wounded after being shot while they were responding to a domestic violence incident at the complex on October 20

Preston, who was a 41-year veteran of the department, succumbed to his injuries at Memorial Hermann Hospital after he was shot in the head twice and once in the shoulder.

Police also said Preston, who was preparing to retire this year, had a bullet lodged in his spine. He had been engaged to be married.

Waller, who has been at the department for three years, was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.