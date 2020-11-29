By Dayo Johnson Akure

Kidnapped wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, has been rescued by the personnel of Amotekun Corps in the state.

Some of the kidnappers were reportedly arrested by the security outfit.

Mrs. Ale was kidnapped at Owena in ldanre last Thursday while travelling from Lagos to Akure by the bandits who laid siege to the highway.

It was gathered that the incident happened very close to a military checkpoint in the town.

Vanguard learned that men of the Amotekun Corps swung into action immediately after the incident was reported to them.

The security outfit in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante in the area reportedly combed the forest in ldanre.

A source in the office of the security outfit confirmed to newsmen that some hoodlums were apprehended in connection with the crime. The source added that they have been transferred to the state capital, Akure for interrogation.

The source said: “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has secured her freedom and she is on her way to Akure.

“She was rescued by Amotekun and local hunters.”

Contacted, the commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the release of the victim.

Adetunji promised to brief the press on how the victim was rescued.

Ale could not be reached for comment but a family source told Vanguard that the victim has reunited with her family.

Recall that the abduction of the wife of the governor’s aide came barely 24 hours after a first-class monarch, the Olufon of lfon, Oba lsreal Adewusi, was murdered by suspected kidnappers at Elegbeke in Ose council area of the state.

His vehicle was riddled with bullets while his driver attempted to escape from the kidnappers.

The traditional ruler was returning to his domain after attending the council of Obaship meeting in Akure, the state capital.

Public Relations Officer, PRO, of Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached to confirm the release of the wife of the governor’s aide.

