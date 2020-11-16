Black Lives Matter supporters threw fireworks at Trump supporters while they ate dinner and a knife-wielding woman taunted MAGA fans in violent clashes in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Donald Trump accused Antifa of waiting until the night to launch vicious attacks on those who had attended the Million MAGA March – a procession by those who believe he won the election.

Footage showed black-clad counter-demonstrators hurling fireworks and bottles at Trump supporters who were dining outside a restaurant in downtown at around 6pm.

The conservatives had attempted to hold their ground before dozens began crowding around, shouting: ‘People are dying while you are dining.’

The diners were then sent running as the missiles exploded around them. It is not clear who the culprits were but a ragtag mob of Marxist factions rampaged through the city that night, including BLM and Antifa members.

Later, a knife-wielding BLM supporter was seen shrieking obscenities at a crowd of Trump supporters, allegedly from the Proud Boys militia-style outfit.

In the footage, a switch blade appears in the woman’s left hand while another BLM supporter accompanying her heckles the Trump fans while riding a scooter.

One man seeks to disarm the woman but before this can happen another Proud Boy approaches from behind and hits her across the head with a helmet.

Despite the woman herself wearing head gear, the force of the connection was enough to knock her unconscious and she was pictured lying in the street with blood pouring from her mouth.

Last Night: “Don’t touch her. I’ll kill you.” as ANTIFA/BLM protester brandishes a knife while clinching an American flag. Some Proud Boys attempt to deescalate before she is hit in the head and knocked out.#WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/xIPfULDeYP — Rise Images (@rise_images) November 15, 2020

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are forced out of a restaurant after Black Lives Matter rioters set fireworks in the dining area and hurled abuse at them for attending the ‘Million Maga March’ in Washington D.C. on Saturday

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gesture towards anti-Trump protesters while dining near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, before fireworks are hurled at them

A Black Lives Matter protester bleeds from the mouth after being knocked around the head with a helmet after brandishing a blade at the Proud Boys on the ‘Million MAGA March’ in DC on Saturday night

A Proud Boy approaches from behind and hits the woman across the head with a helmet

The woman (right) shrieking obscenities at the Proud Boys in downtown D.C. on Saturday night

A man rushed to disarm the woman after she has been knocked out cold on the ground

The woman is accompanied by another BLM supporter on a scooter who also chimes in with abuse to the Proud Boys before her friend is knocked out

Left and right-wing groups clash in the middle of the street following the ‘Million MAGA March’

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump is on the ground after walking through Black Lives Matter Plaza on Saturday

DC police officers grapple with protesters as violence erupts in Washington D.C. on Saturday night

A man is thrown into the air by Washington Metropolitan police officers as Trump supporters and anti-fascist protesters clash at the front door of the Capital Hilton hotel in downtown Washington D.C. on Saturday night

She was eventually helped from the ground and carried to a nearby bench by a police officer as the violence continued around her and cops rushed to try and separate the two groups, according to a video shared by Daily Caller contributor Matthew Miller.

The ugly scenes lasted for several minutes as the two groups wielded batons and pushed and shoved each other until cops intervened.

The President’s children Ivanka and Don Jr. echoed their father’s anti-media rhetoric yesterday as they condemned the ‘physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives.’

‘The media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous,’ Ivanka, who serves as a White House senior adviser, tweeted Sunday morning.

‘Just image (sic) the outrage and indignation if this went the other way,’ she continued. ‘Violence is never the answer and instigators must be condemned and prosecuted.’

Her older brother, Don Jr., also tweeted his outrage and said the press has emboldened this violence by likening Trump supporters to Nazis and essentially putting a target on their backs.

‘By not covering all of the violence from the left over the last four years the media has allowed this to continue and to get worse,’ he claimed.

President Trump called on cops to ‘do your job’ as he blasted counter protesters who turned up at the Million MAGA March as ‘Antifa scum’ on Twitter on Saturday night

President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump railed against left-leaning protesters on Sunday for violence against conservatives and Trump-supporters

She called the media ‘shameful and dangerous’ by refusing to cover violence against conservatives – insisting there is a double standard

He claimed that the lack of coverage has emboldened those who exhibit violence against pro-Trump voices and demonstrators

‘If they even did a little bit of ‘journalism,’ public sentiment would be against these piece of sh** fascists pretending to be anti-fascists,’ Don Jr., who helps lead his father’s campaign, continued.

The night before, Trump wrote: ‘Antifa SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back.’

‘Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do you job and don’t hold back!!!’

Trump was referencing a mass brawl that broke out at about 8pm just five blocks from the White House as counter protesters clashed with a group of Proud Boys and Trump supporters.

A man in his 20s, believed to be a Black Lives Matter protester, was left with serious injuries and rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the back during the altercation and two police officers were also injured.

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio (center) arrived at the rally flanked by members of his right-wing group. Tarrio, who has previously toted cans of White Claw hard seltzer, on Saturday stocked his tactical vest with yellow cans of Red Bull

A girl screams in terror as counter-protesters battle with a Trump supporter who was escorting her and her mother away from the rally

The Trump supporter falls to the ground with the little girl behind him as police grab the counter-protester

The ugly scene pictured above continued for several minutes until police arrived to break up the groups

Members of Antifa and Proud Boys clash in the middle of the street following the “Million MAGA March”

A police officer arrests a member of the Proud Boys during clashes with an Antifa member in the middle of the street

A member of far-right militia Proud Boys clashes with an anti-facist protester as violence continues in D.C.

A man in a white shirt getting liquid thrown at him, is escorted away by police from protesters near BLM plaza in D.C.

Police officers stand in line as they monitor a protest following the ‘Million MAGA March’ as tensions rose between Trump supporters and those protesting against him. At least twenty people were arrested as of 10pm Saturday

Police officers detain a demonstrator in D.C. on Saturday as anti-Trump protesters and the president’s supporters clash

D.C. police reported at least twenty arrests as of Saturday night. The tensions appeared to die down after cops successfully separated the groups and Trump supporters gathered around their hotels to celebrate.

The violence erupted after tensions mounted through the day as thousands of Trump fans flocked to the Capitol to support the president’s longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump spent Saturday night slamming the counter protesters who came out to march against them, accusing them of violence and claiming that the media was ignoring the crowds who came out to support him.

He also blasted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, with whom he has an ongoing fued, and accused her of not doing her job.

Trump makes a surprise visit at Million MAGA March in Washington DC on Saturday, gesturing to the cheering crowd

The pro-Trump rally massively overflowed from Freedom Plaza, which has an official capacity of about 13,000 people

Trump supporters hold ‘Stop the Steal’ signs outside the Supreme Court during the ‘Million MAGA March’ after the 2020 US presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden

The massive group of Trump supporters marched from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court to back Trumps’ fraud claims

A counter-protester burns a Trump 2020 flag after supporters of President Donald Trump held pro-Trump march in D.C.

A supporter of President Donald Trump gets up after being attacked following pro-Trump marches on Saturday

A street vendor picks up merchandise after her cart was knocked over during a protest following the ‘Million MAGA March’

A supporter of President Donald Trump, third from left in white hat, argues with counter-protestors after pro-Trump marches

‘Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job!’ Trump wrote.

He then went on a tweeting rampage about the media who he said had not covered the march, despite a heavy press presence.

‘The Free and Fair Press is gone in our country. They only write about what they want to write about. SUPPRESSION!’ he fumed.

‘The Fake News Media hardly even discussed the tens of thousands of people that came to D.C. Formed organically, and in many parts of the Country!’

Pro-Trump groups gathered in Freedom Plaza at noon on Saturday afternoon, listening to speeches before marching toward the Supreme Court. Left-wing activists also arrived to counter-protest, and minor skirmishes of pushing and shoving broke out, but police formed lines to separate the two groups.

Multiple police lines blocked Trump supporters from entering the Black Lives Matter Plaza area as night fell and tensions rose.

Those who managed to get inside the area were doused with water and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched. Videos posted on social media showed some demonstrators and counter-demonstrators trading shoves, punches and slaps.

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump argues with an anti-Trump protester during the protest against election results

D.C. police officers react as Trump supporters and anti-fascist protesters clash at the front door of the Capital Hilton hotel

Many of the Trump supporters remained without masks as they began to march through D.C. again

Protesters and Trump supporters continued to shout at each other as they were separated by a police line

Cops in riot gear attempted to keep the groups separated as the violence worsened

Hundreds of Proud Boys and Trump supporters gathered for a second rally from about 9pm on Saturday night

A man with a bullhorn yelling ‘Get out of here!’ was pushed to the street by a man who was then surrounded by several people and shoved and punched until he fell face first into the street. Bloody and dazed, he was picked up and walked to a police officer.

As the night wore on, the clashes turned more and more violent as groups of Proud Boys organized and were joined by tens of Trump supporters as they claimed: ‘We’re not done cleaning the city tonight, let’s go’.

Just as many left-wing protesters faced off with them, targeting the president’s fans who remained. The group were dressed all in black and attacked anyone wearing Trump attire.

Cops surrounded the entrance to The Capitol Hilton near the White House after a confrontation with the anti-Trump protesters. Inside were the president’s supporters who held up flags to taunt those outside and rallied outside to sign the national anthem.

One man was detained after a Trump sign was set on fire outside the hotel, according to USA Today, while protesters slashed the tires and defaced a truck with a red Trump hat inside.

Police were eventually forced to use a chemical agent on the protesters as they tried to push them back from the hotel and more arrests were made.

The Proud Boys held their own rally from about 9pm after several altercations between them and protesters. They chanted ‘Break out Kyle!’ in reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting dead three protesters during Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Wisconsin in August.

Controversial Infowars radio host Alex Jones, flanked by Oath Keepers militamen, is seen arriving at the rally

A bystander rushed to assist the injured man as police with bicycles set up a perimeter around him

An injured supporter of US President Donald Trump is helped after being assaulted by an unknown assailant in DC

Members of the far-right Proud Boys rally in support of Trump to protest against the results of the 2020 US election

The group concluded the march at several hotels where large unmasked groups gathered and further speeches were delivered as the crowds chanted ‘Four more years,’ ‘USA!’ and ‘Fox News sucks’.

Just before midnight, the group unfurled a large ‘Trump Law and Order’ flag and marched it toward Black Lives Matter Plaza. They carried it as far as they could toward the White House before stopping to take down some of the anti-Trump posters erected on the wall around the building.

Social media footage also showed them pulling down Black Lives Matter posters from a nearby building and tearing them in two.

A smaller scuffle broke out again just after midnight when a group of counter protesters argued with a man holding up a Trump flag as he hung from a pole. Police were seen tackling two people on the sidewalk.

Trump supporters gather at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC in a MAGA Million March to show their support for Trump and protest against the Presidential election result which they claim to be fraudulent

Trump supporters demonstrate as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Donald J. Trump drives by the rally

The pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington and other cities on Saturday are scheduled to feature a mix of the president’s backers, far-right personalities and members of the Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys

Trump cheer alongside the presidential motorcade at Freedom Plaza near the White House in Washington, DC

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cheer alongside the presidential motorcade at Freedom Plaza

In addition to the Washington event, pro-Trump protests and counterprotests are planned in other major cities around the country

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as his motorcade drives past a rally of supporters near the White House

Before the rally began, supporters of President Donald Trump cheered as his motorcade drives past

Fear of brawls had emerged earlier in the day as the pro-Trump crowd marched through the heavily Democrat federal district.

Tensions rose as the afternoon wore on, with sporadic but heated screaming matches between participants in the pro-Trump rally and groups of masked counter-protesters bearing signs supporting Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Cops were quick to intervene, and there were no immediate reports of major violence until later in the evening.

DC Metropolitan Police said they made at least twenty arrests as of 10pm Saturday, on charges including simple assault, assault on a police officer, and weapons violations.

Four people were arrested for firearm violations, two for assault, one for not having a permit, one for assaulting a police officer and two for disorderly conduct, according to public affairs officer Alaina Gertz.