World News How Do You Advertise a Town Ravaged by Hurricanes? By Jeanie Riess 5 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 4 Kathryn Shea Duncan, 24, works to promote tourism in Lake Charles, La., which was hit hard by Laura and Delta this year. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments