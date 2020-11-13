World News How Exercise Might Affect Immunity to Lower Cancer Risk By Gretchen Reynolds 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Working out may enhance the immune system’s ability to target and eradicate cancer cells, a study in mice suggests. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments