Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Sooko Adewoyin (right); wife of Osun Governor, Kafayat Oyetola; her husband, Adegboyega Oyetola; his deputy, Benedict Alabi; Deputy Governor’s wife, Funke and others, during the thanksgiving service in commemoration of the second year anniversary of the governor in office in Osogbo… yesterday.



Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said that the slogan, “Ileri Oluwa,” which has become the mantra of his administration, was given to him by God.

Oyetola, who stated this at the thanksgiving service in commemoration of the second anniversary of his administration held at The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Osun Province 1 Headquarters, Osogbo, yesterday, said the slogan came from a divine revelation where God assured him that he would be the governor of Osun State.

He said: “The administration was founded by God Himself, and I will tell you why. I am ordinarily not one who sees visions but on two occasions, I had a strange encounter.

“Imagine the son of an Imam receiving a Christian song in a dream. That was my encounter. All I could remember on both occasions was the last line of the song, which says ‘Ileri Oluwa Ni Lati Se’ (The Will of God must be done). Outside of that dream, I had never heard the song before.

“When the impression was heavy on my heart, I called one of my friends to ask him about the song, and he told me the song was the Track 2 of Timi Oshunkoya’s song. He went out to get me the album, and immediately I started listening to the track, my consciousness was restored and then I had an understanding of what God was saying to me.

“That revelation has continued to give me confidence of victory each time I am faced with legal and political battles since becoming governor. On October 17, 2020, there was an attempt on my life, but the Almighty God spared my life because He has appointed me for a special assignment that must be accomplished.

“God has been faithful and He has shown us that all things are possible with Him. We promised to give priority to the welfare and security of citizens, and God has helped us to pay full salaries since the inception of our administration.

“Today, I am here to thank Almighty God and I have every reason to do so.

“We started with several months of litigation and then came the adverse effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, closely followed by the EndSARS protests. There was also an assassination attempt on my life.

“But today, we are here to appreciate God Who Has made it possible for us to deliver on our promises.”

Oyetola, who used the occasion to thank religious leaders for their prayers at all times, adding that the achievements of his administration could not be dissociated from the power of prevailing prayers, implored citizens to continue to support the government, adding that his administration is willing to do more for the people.

