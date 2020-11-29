By Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

Facts have started emerging on how hoodlums donated explosives at Christian Universal Church International owned by father of Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike.

The hoodlums said to be five, detonated an explosive device suspected to be dynamites in the church apparently to raze it down on Saturday evening.

Two of them, The Nation learnt, were however arrested and handed to the Police.

They attacked the church located at 25, Azikiwe street, Mile three Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHLGA) around 9pm.

Assistant Chief Security Officer (DCSO) of the area, Collins Johnbull, told The Nation the five men were seen walking into the church premises.

He said they were mistaken for church members until there was a bang, which attracted attention of the local security operatives.

“It was while I and two other of my men, Uche Brown and Aniekan were rushing towards the church that were noticed five armed men on masks escaping from the premises.

“We went after them, despite their being armed and were able to hold down three, one however escaped later and were succeeded in apprehending two.

“We held them hostage until Policemen came and took them to the station for detention.”

It was gathered there was no casualty in the attack apart from a local security operative who was injured.

Efforts to get reaction of the police proved abortive.

Several calls to the mobile lines of the spokesman of the Police Command, Nnamd Omoni were not answered.

He also didn’t respond to text messages.

The Nation learnt the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Victor Ihunwo, was among government officials that visited the scene.