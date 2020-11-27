A police officer, Inspector Adelakun Amubieya, attached to the Agbado Police Station, Lagos State Police Command, has been arrested after he raped an undergraduate, Joy (not real name), in the Ipaja area of the state.

Punch reports that the suspect and the victim lived in the same compound on Abesan Estate. The police officer and his wife were said to have promised to teach the teenager how to make money with an application on her phone.

The 18-year-old, who went to the couple’s apartment on November 15, reportedly met Amubieya alone who forced her into the bedroom and raped her.

Narrating her ordeal, she said she struggled to get the police officer off, but he held her legs and had sex with her.

“I begged him to stop, but he didn’t answer me. I could not shout because I was scared of what he could do to me. He is a policeman and may have a gun in the house. Besides, people were making a noise outside, so no one would hear me. I told him to get a condom so he could get off me and I could look for what to do, but he didn’t answer me,” she added.

The victims’ father, who demanded justice, said when he got to know about the rape, he challenged the suspect, but he denied it.

“He said that my daughter was lying against him. I took my daughter to a hospital and some tests were carried out. I also reported at the Ipaja Police Station. Policemen were sent to his apartment, but he was not around.

“His office was called as well, and when they could not produce him, I reported to a rights group and we went to Mirabel Centre where tests were conducted. After they waited for him to show up at the Ipaja Police Station and he didn’t, the case was transferred to the Gender Unit at Ikeja. The man didn’t show up till Monday after sending people to beg me. When I asked him why he raped my daughter, he said it was the devil’s work. I want justice because my daughter is traumatised,” he added.

The suspect sent a voice note to the victim’s father, begging for forgiveness and threatening to take his life.

“If I cannot continue again, it will be okay to take my life, but who will take care of my children? There’s nobody. Please daddy, I beg you in the name of God, with the blood of Jesus, have mercy on me, tell me the way forward. I could not eat or drink since it happened. I have tried my best to talk to God; even if I bring a lot of people to beg you, it cannot equate my sin before you.”

The Executive Director of Esther Child Rights Foundation, Esther Ogwu, urged parents to be vigilant.

“I also want to advise parents to tell their children to be careful of where they go; they should not enter into people’s houses anyhow because it is dangerous,” she added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, promised to react after getting full details.

