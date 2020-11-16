Bloodshed was averted last week as irate youths in Oyo state nearly lynched 45 newly admitted students of the Lead City University, Ibadan.

It was gathered that the indigent students were under the scholarship of a former governor of Sokoto State and now Senator, Aliyu Wamakko and were admitted to study various science, engineering and medical courses.

After departing Sokoto for Lead City campus in Ibadan, their journey was halted when they got to the Soka area of the city. Narrating their near-death experience, one of the students, who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity, said, “Suddenly, the bus conveying us was stopped by overzealous vigilantes somewhere around Soka.

“We were petrified when we learnt from the argument between the driver and the locals that we are suspected Boko Haram members being ferried from northern states to wreak havoc in the southern states. They were threatening jungle justice.

“Throughout the course of the argument, we were held captive inside the bus, alongside the officials accompanying us, not until two people came inside the bus and ascertained that we were new intakes of Lead City University and contrary to the bogus number being peddled, we were 45 students, with three accompanying officials.”

Following the interventions of the community development association, the varsity Registrar, Dr Oyebola Ayeni, and the police, the students were allowed to proceed on their journey.

The Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, said he contacted the police regarding the matter. He said, “We contacted the police when we saw them and I don’t think there is anything bad in that. We all know the security situation in the country, so nobody should expect us not to say anything seeing such a large number of people coming here.”

Like this: Like Loading...