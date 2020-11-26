World News How Phoebe Bridgers Got Her Grammys Good News By Sarah Bahr 13 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 6 The 26-year-old singer and songwriter picked up her first four nominations on Tuesday, including one for best new artist. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments