Hurray! It’s sweet November and Cold Stone Creamery, your favorite ice cream brand and one stop shop for all things sweet is again sprinkling lots of love enough to go through the month. With it’s newly launched NEW MORE LOVE MENU plus 6 AMAZING NEW FLAVOURS, get ready for the best November yet!

The new more love menu is smoother, tastier, creamier and will send your taste buds packing to the world of indulgence.

The new arrays of flavours are nothing like what we are used to. They are refreshing, rich and second to none. No worries, we will tell you more; Americone (A creamy mix of sweet cream & Vanilla Ice cream with caramel, cinnamon & Ganache), Mal-tease-me (filled with a delicious mix of chocolate ice cream, Horlicks, Malt and Maltesers😊). What dreamy flavors! Other flavors include Brownie smash, Creamy Double Choc, and Strawberry Lemon Vodka – for guys😊. Yummy right?

You can indulge these treats as your number 1 naija ice cream company is maximizing it’s indulgence with amazing deals that you, your squad, family or just anybody can enjoy. Starting with the More Love Deal, you can enjoy 2 Like it cups for N2,000 on every Mondays and Thursdays in November. Also indulge the Double Love Deal to get 2 Love it cups for N2,500.

We know your number 1 ice cream brands is the only one that can give this much sheer of love in one month. Get into the Cold Stone geng if you aren’t yet in the queue and don’t forget to follow them on Instagram @coldstonecreamery_nigeria to never miss out on many more amazing deals.

