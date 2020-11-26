Our Reporter

INDIAN High Commissioner to Nigeria Shri Abhay Thakur has highlighted the need for collaboration among nations to defeat terrorism and other emerging threats to global peace and security.

Thakur, who spoke at the passing out of the participants of the Army War College Course 4 in Abuja, noted that no country can fight security challenges alone.

He said: “It is extremely important that we work together hand in hand, share views and intelligence as countries and that is the best way we can fight terrorism. We need communication; it is important that we work together, compare notes and share intelligence and experiences. In fact, India and Nigeria are discussing closely.

“The next phase in the Nigeria and India collaboration is very important. India has essentially been one of the biggest contributor to the UN peacekeeping forces. India is collaborating closely with Nigeria in training and capacity-building. We have senior Nigerian officers trained in India. In fact, we have the rare honour of having three Nigerian presidents, who had the privilege of being beneficiaries of India training programme – General Ibrahim Babangida, General Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari, the current President of Nigeria.

“Our defence operations are also within the NDA Kaduna, there is a great collaboration between India and the NDA in setting up the college. I will like to say that we stand with the Nigerian Armed Forces as they defeat the Boko Haram menace.”

The guest lecturer and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Yaya, hailed the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces in tackling insecurity.

He outlined the UNDP’s thematic areas, which he said, are focused on alleviating the plight of the less privileged and vulnerable in the rural areas.

Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, represented by the Army Chief of Police and Plans, Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, urged the participants to put the experience they garnered from the course to bear in the discharge of their duty.

According to him, “the Army War College Nigeria has continued to play vital role in the achievement of the Nigerian Army’s mission since its inception in February 2017. During the inauguration of course one of the college, I made it clear that this college was a child of necessity given the peculiarities of our contemporary security challenges. I also stressed that this citadel of learning was specifically conceived to address the observed gaps in the professional military education of our personnel at the operational level.

“Today, after about three years of uninterrupted activities, I am delighted to inform all present here that our vision has paid the right dividends. The college has continued to turn out highly capable operational level commanders with very good understanding of operational act and requisite skills for the effective application of land power. It is on record that the graduates of this college have added value to Nigerian Army war fighting capabilities in our various operational engagements.”

Highlight of the event was the inauguration of an ultra-modern office and residential building at the college.