Agency Reporter

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Ms. Kristalina Georgieva has said working together and ensuring that effective vaccines and treatments are available for everyone will end the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis faster.

Ms Georgieva said this in a statement issued in Washington D. C. at the conclusion of the Fifth “1+6” Roundtable convened by the Chinese authorities.

According to her, the debt, trade and climate change were areas where global leaders should focus policy agenda on.

“The Fifth ‘1+6’ Roundtable took place against the backdrop of an uneven global recovery almost one year into the pandemic.

“While China’s recovery continues, there are other economies that may be losing momentum as they contend with further waves of the pandemic.

“The recent news on vaccines provides hope of a durable end to this crisis, yet many challenges remain,” she said.

She added that leaders needed to work together to continue to assist the most vulnerable countries by providing debt relief and new financing.