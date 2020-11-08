Breaking News

How to Make Avotoast

Avotoast | Image Delish

1 It is a beautiful mixture of Avocado and Bread. Once you try it once, I am certain you will want it again, except you are not a fan of avocado.

Ingredients

  • ½ small avocados
  • ½ Teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • ⅛ Teaspoon Kosher salt
  • ⅛ Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (1 oz.) slice whole grain bread, toasted
  • ½ Teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Toppings: Any toppings of choice

Method

  • In a small bowl, combine avocado, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Gently mash with the back of a fork.
  • Top toasted bread with mashed avocado mixture. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle over desired toppings.


