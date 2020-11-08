Avotoast | Image Delish

1 It is a beautiful mixture of Avocado and Bread. Once you try it once, I am certain you will want it again, except you are not a fan of avocado.

Ingredients

½ small avocados

½ Teaspoon fresh lemon juice

⅛ Teaspoon Kosher salt

⅛ Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (1 oz.) slice whole grain bread, toasted

½ Teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Toppings: Any toppings of choice

Method