Avotoast | Image Delish
1 It is a beautiful mixture of Avocado and Bread. Once you try it once, I am certain you will want it again, except you are not a fan of avocado.
Ingredients
- ½ small avocados
- ½ Teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- ⅛ Teaspoon Kosher salt
- ⅛ Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 (1 oz.) slice whole grain bread, toasted
- ½ Teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Toppings: Any toppings of choice
Method
- In a small bowl, combine avocado, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Gently mash with the back of a fork.
- Top toasted bread with mashed avocado mixture. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle over desired toppings.
