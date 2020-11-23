Our Reporter

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has stressed the need to explore the nation’s vast tourism potentials to create jobs, achieve inclusiveness, and address youth restiveness.

He spoke in Abuja on Monday when he received a delegation from Nasarawa led by Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

The Deputy Governor said the delegation came to seek support for the development of tourism sites in the state.

Mohammed, according to a statement by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, expressed delight at the award of a contract by the Nasarawa State Government to construct the road leading to the Farin Ruwa waterfalls in the state, which is the highest in the country at 150 metres height.

He said this will complement the contract earlier awarded by the Federal Government for construction of the Farin Ruwa Dam for provision of water and electricity as well as the construction of the road leading to the dam.

“You can see that with the combined efforts of the Federal Government and the State Government, that key element, which is always missing in tourism development, which is infrastructure, has already been addressed,” the Minister said.

He welcomed plans by the Nasarawa Government to build a film village at the Farin Ruwa Waterfalls, saying the scenic beauty of the environment can attract filmmakers across the world as well as local and international tourists.

Mohammed promised to pay an official visit to the Farin Ruwa Waterfalls, with a view to assessing the waterfalls and discussing with officials on how best to develop the falls into a world-class tourist site.

Akabe observed tourism, which is a low hanging fruit for job creation, is being neglected and relegated to the background in Nigeria.

He sought the support of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture towards exploring and exploiting the vast tourism potentials of Nasarawa, especially the Farin Ruwa Waterfalls because of its potential to attract tourists.