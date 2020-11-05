A close circuit television (CCTV) footage has emerged online showing the moment a young lady identified as Adaobi Enechukwu Annunciator died as a result of a faulty hotel elevator in Asaba.

A close look at the video showed that despite the bad state of the elevator, the door was left open.

It was gathered that the sad incident allegedly occurred at Villa Toscana Hotel, along Okpanam road, opposite Nigeria Police Headquarters.

Sharing the news, a Facebook user, Nnamdi Ezewuzie, said the lady had travelled to Asaba for a wedding and lodged at the hotel, however, she died untimely there.

Ezewuzie wrote: “She travelled to Asaba for a wedding ceremony on this hotel called Villa Toscana Hotel, along Okpanam road, opposite Nigeria Police Headquarters, Adaobi Enechukwu Annunciator, A native of Adazi Nnukwu met her death due to the carelessness of this hotel management that refused to work on their faulty elevator. The Elevator door was open and the poor girl walked into that trap without knowing that the elevator didn’t come up. It’s too bad to have such in a hotel and it’s open for biz.”

Social media users are calling on appropriate authorities to sue the hotel because their negligence caused her death.

