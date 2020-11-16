By Will Stewart In Russia For Mailonline

Published: 07:33 EST, 16 November 2020

Human remains including a skull and several bones have been found mixed in with sand that was used to grit roads in Russia.

Police have launched an investigation after the bones were discovered scattered along a newly-gritted road in the Siberian city of Kirensk.

A local minister said the sand was taken from land close to a graveyard, which is how the bones ended up mixed in with it.

Pictured: A skull lying on a newly-gritted road where it was found that human remains had been mixed into the sand used to stop cars from slipping on the icy surface

Pictures taken from the road showed bones embedded in the road, and a skull lying on the surface. The road where the bones were found is named after a soldier who fought during the Russian Civil War. Ironically, locals believe the bones belong to those who died in the conflict

MP Nikolay Trufanov said: ‘I can’t even describe how horrendous this is.

‘I hope the law-enforcement agencies will investigate this as quickly as possible.’

Locals believe bones are likely to belong to those killed during the Russian Civil War between pro-Tsarist White forces against Bolshevik Reds between 1917 and 1922.

Pictured: A general view of Siberian city of Kirensk, the oldest town in Irkutsk region. A local minister said the sand was taken from land close to a graveyard, which is how the bones ended up mixed in with it

Ironically, the road where the bones were found is named for Timofei Alymov, a Bolshevik who fought during the conflict.

Alymov was entrusted with keeping the gold bullion seized by Lenin’s Bolshevik forces from the Whites.

He was killed by the forces of Admiral Alexander Kolchak, leader of the Whites, in Kirensk.