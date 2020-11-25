By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:55 EST, 24 November 2020 | Updated: 19:48 EST, 24 November 2020

The Wilmington computer repair shop owner who handed a copy of Hunter Biden‘s hard drive over to Rudy Giuliani has closed his shop and skipped town.

The Delaware News Journal reported Tuesday that John Paul Mac Isaac had left Wilmington, Delaware, according to a neighbor and a sign on his Trolley Square neighborhood store said it was closed.

Mac Isaac’s lawyer, Brian Della Rocca, confirmed that the shop was gone – due to his client receiving death threats – but wouldn’t tell the newspaper if the neighbor’s account of him leaving Wilmington was true.

John Paul Mac Isaac closed up his shop and a neighbor told the Delaware News Journal that he’s left Wilmington after briefly becoming a prominent character in the election, after turning over a hard drive from Hunter Biden’s laptop to authorities and an associate of Rudy Giuliani

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani gave what he says were the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop to The New York Post for a story that ran weeks before the election

Hunter Biden (left) hugs his father President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on November 7, the night networks called the race in favor of the Democratic nominee

Mac Isaac briefly became a central character in the presidential race when The New York Post reported on contents that allegedly came from Hunter Biden’s laptop that the store owner had handed over to the FBI – and also to a lawyer representing Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

Emails that were purportedly on the laptop suggest that then Democratic nominee Joe Biden had met with an executive from Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company that placed Hunter Biden on its board.

In the run-up to Election Day 2020, Trump, and also Giuliani, were trying to find dirt on Hunter Biden’s international business dealings that would tank the campaign of Joe Biden.

Biden has since won the presidential race, but Trump still refuses to concede.

Della Rocca also told The Delaware News Journal that his office is investigating whether the computer files that Giuliani said were from the laptop were actually from the laptop.

Della Rocca said he did believe what Mac Isaac gave to authorities was authentic, though the News Journal points out that he couldn’t describe the process in how he would verify the contents of the hard drive.

‘I have no concern that the information on the laptop is legitimate information,’ he told the paper. ‘Now what was released [by Giuliani]? I don’t know. I don’t have that level of information yet.’

After the October 14 New York Post story, given to the paper by Giuliani, Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, speculated the release was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a top Trump defender, said that wasn’t the case.

‘It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence,’ Ratcliffe said on Fox News Channel. ‘Unfortunately, it is Adam Schiff who said the intelligence community believes the Hunter Biden laptop and emails on it are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.’

‘Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress,’ Ratcliffe added.

Days later, however, more than 50 former intelligence officials signed on to a letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop story ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,’ according to Politico, which obtained the letter.

